Profiling the Extraordinary Humans of Wirral Through Photography

Published: 26th March 2021 12:57

The photography project, announced this Spring, aims to catalogue portraits and stories of the humans across the beautiful Wirral peninsula.



Humans of Wirral, announced in Spring 2021, is a photography project directly influenced by Humans of New York.

The Humans of New York project began in 2010, first photographing subjects and later conducting interviews to tell individual's stories. Project Founder Brandon Stanton started out aiming to capture ten thousand portraits and "create an exhaustive catalogue of the city's inhabitants".

Today the project is fondly referred to as HONY and has amassed over twenty million followers on social media. They're now providing a worldwide audience with daily glimpses into the lives of strangers on the streets of New York City.

Dan, himself a photographer who is originally from Parkgate, was inspired by HONY to start a catalogue of his own, that bit closer to home.

Dan says: "Our communal motive is to openly share, inspire and entertain whilst lifting civic pride and promoting self-discovery." It's a noble mission statement that is bourn solely from heart and passion for photographic art.

The project is growing now beyond the subjects who Dan knows personally, as more people learn of the project and want to get involved. Everyone has a story to tell.

Dan isn't at all intrusive and new stories are being steadily passed on through word of mouth. There are so many interesting qualities and life experiences that make us unique and people are intrigued by people. Humans of Wirral is this century's version of the Victorian bay window.

It's not about promotion and personal details aren't shared as a matter of course, the only identifier being the image itself. One gentleman from Parkgate, Neston, who Dan profiled earlier this month, speaks about being days away from the end of his 27-year career working in radiotherapy as a senior cyclotron engineer.

He explains: "The cyclotron is like a small Hadron Collider on the Wirral; the first proton beam therapy in the world that has now treated almost 5000 patients."

Prior to that he was at Marconi, which many of you will remember was situated where the Aldi distribution site is now. It has been a career that meant this Neston gentleman was: "involved in the production and testing of torpedoes and originally I was in the RAF as an aircraft electronics engineer."

The project aims to profile 100 of Wirral's finest, so if you think people would be interested in your story, Dan would love to hear from you. You can get in touch and get involved on the Humans of Wirral Facebook page . Wirral in this together.

