The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Collating Your Thoughts on Willaston Village

Published: 27th March 2021 16:06

Neston's Willaston Residents' and Countryside Society want to understand your thoughts about Willaston village and what the group's priorities could be moving forwards.

By Dave MortPhotograph by Dave Mort Photography. On the first anniversary of the first lockdown, WR&CS launched a questionnaire about the village and the Society's ongoing priorities.

They say: "The past year has made many of us think differently about our village and we want to take the opportunity to find out what people appreciate and what they feel we can do to improve the area we live in. This will then help us decide our priorities for future work."

Attached here is some background information that the society ask you to read before answering the questionnaire. You then answer questions through this link. It is likely to take 10-20 minutes to complete.

If you would prefer a paper version, these are available in local shops or by emailing the society's secretary at this link.

Please help get the views of local people by

  • Completing this survey yourself
  • Passing it on to five other people who may be willing to fill it in. You can do this either by email or if you would like paper versions please email here.

The more people fill this in, the better information we get about what people think about Willaston village.

WR&CS

Comments

