Active Travel.... The Slow Way

Published: 27th March 2021 16:58

Neston Town Council tell us about Slow Ways; a project to create a network of walking routes that connect all of Great Britain's towns and cities, as well as thousands of villages.

At a time when wellbeing is at the core of our thinking, this not-for-profit initiative would seem very timely.

Slow Ways

Using existing footpaths, people will be able to use the Slow Ways routes to walk between neighbouring settlements or combine routes for long distance journeys.

During the spring lockdown 700 volunteers from across the country collaborated to produce a first draft of the Slow Ways network, creating a stunning Slow Ways map in the process. This incredible effort has led to the creation of 7,500 routes that collectively stretch for over 110,000km.

Slow Ways

Visit the Slow Ways website to register for updates and to find out how you can support this project by walking and reporting back on local routes.

To have a chat with a local Slow Ways volunteer, you can contact Neston Town Council by telephone on 0151 336 3840 or email.

Neston Town Council supports the Slow Ways initiative by promoting it within Neston and encouraging local people to get involved. 

Neston Town Council

