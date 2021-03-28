United Reformed Church Easter Zoom Services

Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church will hold Easter services over Zoom in 2021.

Following are the details for the services, accessible on your computer, your mobile phone or by telephone.

ALL ARE VERY WELCOME AT EACH OF THESE SERVICES



Maundy Thursday

On 1 April at 7pm there will be a Communion service of reflection and readings as we commemorate Our Lord sharing his ‘Last Supper' with his disciples, led by Mrs Sheila Davies.

Join Zoom Meeting via this link, meeting ID: 836 1091 0173

One tap mobile:

+442034815237, 83610910173# United Kingdom

+442034815240, 83610910173# United Kingdom



Dial by your location:

+44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom

+44 203 481 5240 United Kingdom

+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom

+44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom

Good Friday



On Friday 2 April at 10am there will be a service of meditation and prayer led by Rev Hilary Smith and Rev Alan Gaunt.

Join Zoom Meeting via this link, meeting ID: 873 4520 6630

One tap mobile:

+441314601196, 87345206630# United Kingdom

+442030512874, 87345206630# United Kingdom



Dial by your location:

+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom

+44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom

+44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom

+44 203 481 5240 United Kingdom

+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

Easter Day



On Sunday 4 April at 11am there will be a family communion service to celebrate and give thanks to our risen Saviour - Jesus Christ.

Join Zoom Meeting via this link,

One tap mobile:

+442034815240, 82546397797# United Kingdom

+442039017895, 82546397797# United Kingdom

Dial by your location:

+44 203 481 5240 United Kingdom

+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom

+44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom

+44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom

