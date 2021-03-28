  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

United Reformed Church Easter Zoom Services

Published: 28th March 2021 11:53

Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church will hold Easter services over Zoom in 2021.

Following are the details for the services, accessible on your computer, your mobile phone or by telephone. United Reformed Church

ALL ARE VERY WELCOME AT EACH OF THESE SERVICES 
Maundy Thursday

On 1 April at 7pm there will be a Communion service of reflection and readings as we commemorate Our Lord sharing his ‘Last Supper' with his disciples, led by Mrs Sheila Davies.

Join Zoom Meeting via this link, meeting ID: 836 1091 0173

One tap mobile:
+442034815237, 83610910173# United Kingdom
+442034815240, 83610910173# United Kingdom

Dial by your location:
+44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom
+44 203 481 5240 United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom
+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom
+44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom

Good Friday

On Friday 2 April at 10am there will be a service of meditation and prayer led by Rev Hilary Smith and Rev Alan Gaunt.

Join Zoom Meeting via this link, meeting ID: 873 4520 6630

One tap mobile:
+441314601196, 87345206630# United Kingdom
+442030512874, 87345206630# United Kingdom

Dial by your location:
+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom
+44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom
+44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom
+44 203 481 5240 United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom

Easter Day

On Sunday 4 April at 11am there will be a family communion service to celebrate and give thanks to our risen Saviour - Jesus Christ.

Join Zoom Meeting via this link

One tap mobile:
+442034815240, 82546397797# United Kingdom
+442039017895, 82546397797# United Kingdom

Dial by your location:
+44 203 481 5240 United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895 United Kingdom
+44 131 460 1196 United Kingdom
+44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom
+44 203 481 5237 United Kingdom

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies