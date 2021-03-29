Your Station Needs You!

Published: 29th March 2021 09:06

Neston train station is looking smart with its new shelters, fresh paintwork and all of the finishing touches that the station adopters are proud to deliver.

Transport for Wales have begun a programme of improvements to all railway stations and Neston station now has new shelters and fresh paintwork. But for many years there has been another process at work, with the efforts of the local station adopters.

They have maintained a flower display that is changed each spring and autumn, as well as clearing litter and weeds. They have also supported other improvements such as the mural on the station underpass and the planting at the Raby Road station entrance.

Over the years the work of the adopters, which is supported by Neston Town Council, has resulted in two Cheshire ‘Best Kept Station' awards.

Pat Hughes, Ceri Lloyd, Phil Lloyd and Rob Ward pose with the 2016 mural in Neston station underpass.

The Town Council supports the work of the adopters and funds the floral displays. Councillor Stephen Wastell is the Council's representative on the station adopters group.

As we emerge from the long lockdown, let us hope that passengers return in good numbers to the railways and buses in Neston. The town is due to get improved with more frequent trains and it would be good if that could be matched by continued voluntary work on the station. This is our chance to be noticed by both visitors and passers-by and we can continue to showcase our lovely station.

Now that two of the adopters, Ceri and Phil Lloyd, have left the town, the work is carried on by two long-serving station adopters: Pat Hughes and Rob Ward. We can all be grateful for the fantastic work they do.

Consider becoming a station adopter yourself and help to keep this vital gateway to Neston in the spotlight.

If you would like to volunteer or want further details of what is involved, please email Audrey Duncan, or you can reach her by phone on 0151 363 8024.

