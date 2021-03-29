  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Pop-up Community Cafe at Hadlow Road Looking Forward to Re-opening

Published: 29th March 2021 10:20

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group are looking forward to their next pop-up café, when regulations and weather allow.

FHRS

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) are so looking forward to serving both loyal and new customers at the next pop-up café. Once COVID-19 regulations and North West weather will allow, the group will be back serving their wares at Hadlow Road station, Willaston.

Based on the timetable for easing restrictions, FHRS is hoping to be able to provide table service on Sunday 18 April from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

However, as tables and chairs can only be put outside on the platform, this pop-up café is clearly weather dependent!

As a high customer turnout is anticipated for the first pop-up, given the easing of lockdown rules, it is worth noting that the delicious bacon baps are cooked to order.

All FHRS profit is re-invested into the upkeep of Hadlow Road station for the benefit of the whole community.

Your friendly, local FHRS catering team Carole, Jenny, Lyn and Chris look forward to seeing you.

FHRS
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies