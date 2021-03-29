Pop-up Community Cafe at Hadlow Road Looking Forward to Re-opening

Published: 29th March 2021 10:20

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group are looking forward to their next pop-up café, when regulations and weather allow.

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) are so looking forward to serving both loyal and new customers at the next pop-up café. Once COVID-19 regulations and North West weather will allow, the group will be back serving their wares at Hadlow Road station, Willaston.

Based on the timetable for easing restrictions, FHRS is hoping to be able to provide table service on Sunday 18 April from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

However, as tables and chairs can only be put outside on the platform, this pop-up café is clearly weather dependent!

As a high customer turnout is anticipated for the first pop-up, given the easing of lockdown rules, it is worth noting that the delicious bacon baps are cooked to order.

All FHRS profit is re-invested into the upkeep of Hadlow Road station for the benefit of the whole community.

Your friendly, local FHRS catering team Carole, Jenny, Lyn and Chris look forward to seeing you.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.