Neston Rotary to Close Its Doors in June

Author: Trevor Irvin Published: 29th March 2021 14:04

It is with great sadness that, after 56 years, Rotary in Neston has decided to cease operating in the town from 30 June 2021.

Neston Rotary at Neston Village Fair.The club, which has served the town of Neston and beyond, is probably best known for its Santa's Sleigh activities, but it has been so much more than that over the years:

Many young people have been sent on leadership courses in Wales; and on



Youth exchange programmes across the world.



The Club have organised:

Photographic and music competitions to assist young people's education;

Technology tournaments organised with Neston High School and other Wirral and Cheshire secondary schools; and



RotaKids clubs for younger students at the town's primary schools.

Neston Rotary's Santa and Santa's Sleigh appearances will be sorely missed.

Some of the most famous choirs in the world have visited our small town, and it has helped raise funds for much needed charities both locally and abroad. Neston Rotary members have travelled to India on polio immunisation programmes, and to the Amazon area of Brazil to complete international projects.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic members of Rotary in Neston delivered over two thousand prescriptions and helped out at vaccination centres.

Once a thriving club of local members of the community, their numbers have dwindled and now only a very small group of men and women are left, who are simply unable to complete the service that they would like to in the community. The members will carry on in Rotary International but will all move to other clubs to carry on their volunteering.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We are devastated that we have had to take this decision. We have tried so many times to ask people to join us and help volunteer in the Neston community, but sadly we have not been successful, and we simply cannot carry on with so few members. Who knows, maybe in the future a new Rotary group will rise from the ashes in a new form, and the people of Neston and Parkgate will be able to form a new style club."

Rotary in Neston would like to thank all of those people who have supported their volunteering events over the years and ask that when possible they continue to support Rotary International.

Written and submitted by President of Neston Rotary Trevor Irvin.

Editor's note

I loved the anticipation and Christmas spirit waiting outside for Santa to appear in his sleigh and wave to my young son, who was in awe of the lights and the music and the atmosphere. And it's not just Santa's Sleigh that Neston Rotary have organised, they have also been central to the main Christmas event in Neston each year, so that will look different in time to come. Their 'human fruit machine' has been a popular feature at past Village Fairs too.

Thank you Rotary Club of Neston for all of the hard work, dedication and achievements in the community that you can be so very proud of. We will toast to your successes when we're "allowed".

