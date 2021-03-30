Election Preparations Underway For 6 May

Published: 30th March 2021 09:55

There will be a borough council by-election in Neston this May and measures are being put in place to ensure everyone has the confidence to cast their vote safely.



In Cheshire West and Chester there will be borough council by-elections in Frodsham and Neston, as well as Town and Parish Council elections elsewhere.

Elections for the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner will also take place on Thursday 6 May.

In addition, Neighbourhood Plan referendums will also be held for certain areas, not including Neston.

Cheshire West Returning Officer, Andrew Lewis, said: "After the postponement of elections from last year, 6 May 2021 is an important date for local democracy. These elections take place under unique circumstances, and important measures are being put in place to ensure everyone has the confidence to cast their vote safely".



Voters are encouraged to consider the option of a postal or proxy vote and to apply before the deadline of 5pm on 20 April 2021 by emailing or phoning 01244 977084 to register. Already over 8,000 more people in Cheshire West and Chester have applied for a postal vote, helping to ensure that no-one loses the right to vote due to COVID-19.



Several measures will be put in place to help ensure polling stations are safe for everyone to use. When visiting the polling station you will be asked to wear a face-covering (unless you have a valid exemption), bring a pen or pencil, and follow signs and guidance from staff at the station to adhere to social distancing.



The Returning Officer has now also published a revised list of polling stations, following a review to minimise the impact on schools. Commenting on the changes, Andrew Lewis said : "We recognise that schools have already had to close for significant periods over the last year, and we need to reduce further disruption wherever possible. There are also some other changes to polling stations since the last elections. Please check the details on your polling card very carefully when it arrives over the next few weeks. It might be in a different location to the one you usually attend."



