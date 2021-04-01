Easter Message on behalf of Neston and District Churches Together

Author: Jim Shaw, Chairman NDCT Published: 1st April 2021 09:54

Over the last year many people have been unable to visit their relatives and friends due to coronavirus restrictions.

As a result, many families have become physically disconnected, unable to celebrate birthdays with loved ones, unable even to hold weddings. Some have lost loved ones and may not even have been allowed to attend their funeral. Some have coped well with separation, using electronic means of communication and perhaps learning new skills in this field. Some, however, have descended into a period of isolation. Times for all have been difficult and on occasions seemed very dark.

But now, thanks to vaccines, we can hope for a brighter future ahead: a future where we can once again meet together (although presently only under the rule of six). A time when we can enjoy each other's company and hospitality, a time when we can be joyful.

All it takes is for us to believe and receive a shot of vaccine in our arms.

But just imagine being separated from loved ones, not just for one year but for a lifetime. Imagine then the joy of being able to meet up face-to-face and be with each other. What a time of celebration that would be! Just imagine the anticipation of such a meeting - the planning that you would need to put in place, the expectation of reunion, the hope of a lasting future together.

And this is what Easter is all about. For our whole lives we have been separated from God, a separation caused by our in-built desire to ‘do our own thing' instead of doing what pleases God. Every day each of us puts our own interests first in our lives, reinforcing this separation from God. But God decided to take action. His plan is for us to be once again re-united with Him.

The vehicle by which this is achieved is through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, God's own Son, who two thousand years ago willingly sacrificed his life (on what we refer to as Good Friday), only to rise to life in glorious resurrection on the third day (Easter Sunday). Through his blood, all may be redeemed and given the hope of a glorious future united with God.

All it takes is for us to believe and receive a shot of Christ in our lives.

Have a happy Easter, Jim Shaw, Chairman NDCT.

