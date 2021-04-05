Welcome to The Blue Bicycle's Open Courtyard

Published: 5th April 2021 15:49

Neston Independent, The Blue Bicycle, are looking forward to welcoming you and your loved ones to their inviting outdoor courtyard, Monday 12 April.

The Blue Bicycle family say: "It has truly been a week of success for our country: the clocks have moved forward, the springtime sun is shining, and we are now allowed to meet our loved ones in a limited capacity."

There is a lot of catching up to do over the next few months and where better to enjoy than The Blue Bicycle's newly renovated courtyard area. It is set to become the perfect place to meet for that coffee, cake or relaxing lunch that we've all been looking forward to.

The courtyard will be open in line with government guidelines on Monday 12 April from 9am. New opening hours will be 9am until 5pm Monday to Sunday.

Bookings can be made in advance and are recommended to avoid disappointment, due to limited capacity. Get in touch by phone on 0151 336 3970 or by email to reserve your table.

As always, keep up to date with The Blue Bicycle's social media activity on their Facebook and Instagram pages where you can find the latest menus. There is also a reduced selection of items available to purchase at the online store, for collection anytime.

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.