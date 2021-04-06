  • Bookmark this page

First 2021 Mozzie Watch on Neston Life App

Published: 6th April 2021 09:05

Dr Enevoldson and Professor Clarkson have updated Mozzie Watch on the Neston Life app, sponsored by Neston Town Council, for the first time this year.

1.4.21: THE CURRENT FORECAST IS GREEN

Overall we think the biting risk from mosquitoes for the coming week is low, especially if the forecast for cool weather is correct.

 

Feeding mosquito

 

We have recently re-started our trapping surveillance, but so far caught none. However there are anecdotal reports of a few mosquitoes in the last few days, and there is evidence of a few emerging from some marsh pools (from the discarded "skins" left by adults as they emerge from pupae at the surface of the water).

The marsh mosquitoes survive the winter as eggs in the mud or as larvae in a few of the pools. Hatches of eggs took place in November and even in January, though the most immature larvae seemed to be susceptible to the cold snap in February. However, more mature larvae survived very well, even in pools completely iced over for days on end. These larvae have grown in the warmer weather since, and many have already pupated (the last stage before they emerge as adults). However, two factors have conspired against them. Firstly, a few pools dried out completely during the dry spell, so killing any larvae and pupae. Secondly, the high spring tides of this week have washed out most pools, scattering the larvae, hopefully to leave them stranded on "dry land" once the tide recedes. There has been evidence of both phenomena in the last few weeks. However, some survive and are liable to emerge in the next 2 to 4 weeks. We also think the spring tide may trigger mass new hatching of eggs lying dormant in the mud at the bottom of many pools at this time of year (leading to the usual small peak in adults in late April and May). We will continue to monitor the situation.

To keep up to date on Mozzie Watch and other news stories, download the Neston LIfe app for free, from your usual app store.

Neston Life

