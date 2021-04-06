A Notice from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station have submitted the following notice, regarding the tricycle on the station platform.

Please note that the coffee and cake service from the tricycle on Hadlow Road Station platform by the signal box has nothing to do with Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) and is provided by a family commercial profit orientated business.

FHRS will be operating a pop-up café on the platform by the telephone kiosk at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 18 April from 10.30am to 1.30pm with the usual bacon bap, cake and drinks - weather permitting. This pop-up café is used to raise funds for maintenance, repairs and improvements to the station and the curtilage for the benefit of our community and is all done by volunteers.

FHRS Catering Team

Jenny, Lyn, Carole and Chris

Please see also our article about the pop-up café re-opening 18.04.21.

