A Notice from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 6th April 2021 16:00

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station have submitted the following notice, regarding the tricycle on the station platform.

Please note that the coffee and cake service from the tricycle on Hadlow Road Station platform by the signal box has nothing to do with Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) and is provided by a family commercial profit orientated business.

FHRS will be operating a pop-up café on the platform by the telephone kiosk at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 18 April from 10.30am to 1.30pm with the usual bacon bap, cake and drinks - weather permitting. This pop-up café is used to raise funds for maintenance, repairs and improvements to the station and the curtilage for the benefit of our community and is all done by volunteers.

#hadlowroadstation
#friendsofhadlowroadstation

FHRS Catering Team
Jenny, Lyn, Carole and Chris

 

FHRS
 
Please see also our article about the pop-up café re-opening 18.04.21.

 

Comments

CS36
At 17:22 on 6th April 2021, CS36 commented:
Crikey, another veiled attack on the new business starting up on Hadlow Rd station by the looks of it. I've seen the set up for The Station Masters House and it looks like the owners have pumped plenty of money into it.. I wish them well & hope they gain a healthy profit for their hard work. I also recognise the work that Friends of Hadlow Road Station have done... but this petty sniping on a new business starting up during a pandemic doesn't look very friendly coming from a committee of volunteers.
Novak
At 17:23 on 6th April 2021, Novak commented:
My thoughts exactly CS36
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
