Adult Volunteers Needed to Support Neston RAFAC Squadron

Published: 6th April 2021 17:44

The 2375 (Neston) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets are recruiting enthusiastic individuals aged 20+ to join their staff team.

The Cadet Warrant and Training Officer explains: "There are many roles available including civilian and uniformed, with varying levels of commitment. You may choose to join our civilian committee or as a civilian instructor and later on, you may even choose to join our uniformed staff as an officer or SNCO."

As a Cadet forces adult volunteer (CFAV) you will enable cadets to achieve in many aspects of their cadet careers, which will set them up for life. But you will also be able to develop yourself, gain qualifications and meet like-minded people along the way.

You will be given full training and support along the way and you will be joining an experienced staff team who will continually enable you to develop and gain new experiences.

To get further information, without commitment, please email our Squadron Training Officer and/or visit our website.

The Squadron look forward to you joining their staff team.

