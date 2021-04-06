  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Adult Volunteers Needed to Support Neston RAFAC Squadron

Published: 6th April 2021 17:44

The 2375 (Neston) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets are recruiting enthusiastic individuals aged 20+ to join their staff team.

RAFAC

The Cadet Warrant and Training Officer explains: "There are many roles available including civilian and uniformed, with varying levels of commitment. You may choose to join our civilian committee or as a civilian instructor and later on, you may even choose to join our uniformed staff as an officer or SNCO."

As a Cadet forces adult volunteer (CFAV) you will enable cadets to achieve in many aspects of their cadet careers, which will set them up for life. But you will also be able to develop yourself, gain qualifications and meet like-minded people along the way.

RAFAC

You will be given full training and support along the way and you will be joining an experienced staff team who will continually enable you to develop and gain new experiences.

To get further information, without commitment, please email our Squadron Training Officer and/or visit our website.

The Squadron look forward to you joining their staff team.

RAFAC

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies