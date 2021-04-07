  • Bookmark this page

Neston and Area Care Homes Free From COVID Outbreaks

Published: 7th April 2021 17:13

Health officials in Cheshire West and Chester have welcomed the news that care homes across the borough are now free from COVID-19 infections.

However, with the welcome news comes the message for everyone to remain vigilant and prevent the virus from returning.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, health and social care officers with CWAC Council have been working alongside NHS partners to support the borough's care homes.

Recent weeks have seen the partners working to support the mass rollout of vaccinations to care home residents and staff across the borough. Figures reveal that 99 per cent of care home residents in the borough have now been vaccinated.

Most recently, the Council and its partners have supported the re-introduction of visits from a single loved one as lockdown eases.

Those visiting a care home resident must continue to follow all infection prevention and control measures, including having a lateral flow test beforehand, wear PPE and avoid close contact.

Council and health staff have been on hand throughout the pandemic to advise care home staff and management of their requirements and to keep them updated on the latest developments.

Now, infection prevention and control experts with the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have revealed that there are no current outbreaks in the borough's care homes.

CWAC Council's Director of Public Health, Ian Ashworth, said: "This is really positive news for our borough and a testament to the hard work that has been carried out throughout the pandemic to keep our care home residents safe.

Ian Ashworth

"It will undoubtedly bring comfort to the families of those residents in the borough's care homes.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked alongside our NHS partners to support our residents. This good news is due in no small part to the commitment, dedication and professionalism of everyone who works in care homes in our borough. Their devotion to the people in their care and their willingness to go the extra mile means that some of the most vulnerable people in our borough are now safer. We would like to thank everyone for their efforts."

Mr Ashworth added: "As welcome as this news is, it is no cause for complacency. We have seen in the past how persistent COVID-19 can be. We cannot afford to risk undoing all this good work and we must continue to do all we can to prevent the further spread of the virus."

For more information and updates on coronavirus in Cheshire West, visit: the council website here.

