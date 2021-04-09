Local Historian Talks to Fellow Members About Neston Collieries

Published: 9th April 2021 09:07

Parkgate Society's next Zoom talk will be delivered by Anthony Annakin-Smith, fellow member of the Parkgate Society and celebrated local historian.

The Society's next members' talk, in the very successful 2020/21 series of Zoom meetings, will take place Monday 19 April. Members are invited to join the meeting from 7.45pm for a prompt start at 8pm.

The speaker this month, a Society member himself, is local historian well-known to local audiences, Anthony Annakin-Smith. He is the authority on the former coal mines of Little Neston and Ness, and has produced many articles and his own books on the subject.

His latest book 'The Neston Collieries, 1759-1855', published by Chester University Press, shows how important a role this area played in the early years of the Industrial Revolution. The book is available to buy now through local outlets.



The subject of Anthony's talk, referencing this background, is "The Health and Welfare of Neston's early Miners and their Families". The conditions in these early mines were quite dreadful by more recent standards, but in a number of ways these local mines were pioneering not only in their technical innovation, but also in their attitude to the welfare of their employees and their families.

Links for this meeting will be sent out by email a couple of days beforehand to members on the existing contact list. Others who have expressed a wish to join for this exciting event are also welcome, please email enquiries@parkgatesociety.co.uk to receive joining details.

Society Secretray Alan Passmore provided all of the above information and has also suggested that those with an interest in the subject of the Neston collieries might enjoy the wealth of information on the Neston Past website.

