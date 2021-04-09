  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Local Historian Talks to Fellow Members About Neston Collieries

Published: 9th April 2021 09:07

Parkgate Society's next Zoom talk will be delivered by Anthony Annakin-Smith, fellow member of the Parkgate Society and celebrated local historian.

The Society's next members' talk, in the very successful 2020/21 series of Zoom meetings, will take place Monday 19 April. Members are invited to join the meeting from 7.45pm for a prompt start at 8pm.

The speaker this month, a Society member himself, is local historian well-known to local audiences, Anthony Annakin-Smith. He is the authority on the former coal mines of Little Neston and Ness, and has produced many articles and his own books on the subject.

His latest book 'The Neston Collieries, 1759-1855', published by Chester University Press, shows how important a role this area played in the early years of the Industrial Revolution. The book is available to buy now through local outlets.

Book by Anthony Annakin-Smith


The subject of Anthony's talk, referencing this background, is "The Health and Welfare of Neston's early Miners and their Families". The conditions in these early mines were quite dreadful by more recent standards, but in a number of ways these local mines were pioneering not only in their technical innovation, but also in their attitude to the welfare of their employees and their families.

Links for this meeting will be sent out by email a couple of days beforehand to members on the existing contact list. Others who have expressed a wish to join for this exciting event are also welcome, please email enquiries@parkgatesociety.co.uk to receive joining details.

Society Secretray Alan Passmore provided all of the above information and has also suggested that those with an interest in the subject of the Neston collieries might enjoy the wealth of information on the Neston Past website.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies