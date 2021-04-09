The Death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 9th April 2021 15:24

Neston Town Council have published the following statement regarding the sad passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Neston Town Council is saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.



There is a book of condolence at St Mary's & St Helen's Church. The book will be available for signing from 9am to 7pm daily except for Sunday. On Sunday it will be available from 12.30pm to 7pm. Given the need for COVID compliance, we would ask that visitors use their own pen.

Floral tributes may be laid at the north side of St Mary's & St Helen's Church.

For more from Neston Town Council, please visit their website at neston.org.uk.

