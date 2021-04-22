  • Bookmark this page

Recharge Your Batteries at Neston Car Park

Published: 22nd April 2021 17:42

Parking your electric vehicle in Neston just got easier with the installation of two public chargepoints. 

EV Chargepoint

Cheshire West and Chester Council has confirmed that new electric vehicle charging points will be available soon across the borough.

From mid-May, drivers of electric vehicles will be able to recharge their cars using two dual-socket fast GeniePoint chargers, installed and managed by ENGIE EV Solutions at Chester Road Car Park, Neston

These chargers are sited in car parks close to areas where residents lack off-street parking. The cost of charging an EV will be keenly priced to encourage people to make the switch.

The Council's Director of Environment and Communities, Maria Byrne said: "The charging points have been installed and will be connected to a power supply ready for use around mid-May.

"... our facilities in car parks can benefit both residents with no private driveway to install their own charging facilities, as well as shoppers and visitors."

Gill Nowell, who's hometown is Neston, is especially pleased to see the new chargepoints installed. She is a voluntary Director of EVA England (Electric Vehicle Association), and says she is: "... always happy to chat to anyone who's thinking about making the switch.

"I pay 1p per mile in electricity to charge my car at home, as opposed to 15p per mile in diesel. The savings quickly stack up!" 

Gill informs us: "Perhaps surprisingly, there are now more public EV chargers than there are petrol stations across the UK.

"With 40,000 early deaths every year directly attributable to poor air quality due to transport emissions, it's imperative that we move towards zero tailpipe emission transport - to improve our local quality and health outcomes.

"If anyone is ‘EV curious' they may want to join EVA England, a non-profit community interest company set up to offer a voice to EV drivers, and help people find the information they need to help them make the switch to an electric car." Visit EVA's website here.

Gill's final point: "We won't be able to buy new petrol or diesel cars and vans from 2030, so it's worth people thinking now about making sure that their next car has a plug." 

 

Comments

Joe W
At 20:21 on 22nd April 2021, Joe W commented:
This is excellent news!
