An Online Service of Remembrance Streamed From Chester Cathedral

Published: 10th April 2021 19:08

The Sunday Service at the Cathedral on 11 April, will be dedicated to remembering the life of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

At this time, and in line with COVID restrictions and public health guidance, numbers are restricted to invited guests only. Members of the public can watch the service online via Chester Cathedral's official YouTube channel.

In attendance at the private service will be The Lord Mayor of Chester Councillor Mark Williams; Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire, David Briggs; High Sheriff of Cheshire, Robert Mee; Bishop of Chester The Right Reverend Mark Tanner; Dean of Chester The Very Reverend Dr Tim Stratford; and other invited guests.

Image captured in 2017 by Dave Mort Photography.

The Dean of Chester The Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford, will conduct a service of thanksgiving that will conclude at 4.30pm.

Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Mark Williams, said: "This is a time of great sadness for our nation, but also a time to celebrate the life and achievements of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. Whilst we grieve his passing, we recognise a lifetime of devotion both to Her Majesty The Queen and to the country he served.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's steadfast commitment to duty and decades of service provides inspiration to us all."

Cllr Williams added: "We encourage everyone to join us online for the service of thanksgiving at Chester Cathedral on Sunday 11 April."

Dean of Chester The Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford said: "His late Royal Highness, Prince Philip, has given outstanding service to our nation, commonwealth and church. He has been the principal support for Her Majesty the Queen during years of stability and prosperity that characterise her reign.

"His charitable work and patronage, especially the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme, has been an inspiration to many including myself. We celebrate and give thanks for his life praying for his soul and the wellbeing of the Queen and all the Royal Family in their mourning."

