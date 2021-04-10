His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Published: 10th April 2021 20:58

Council mourns the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh and will provide ways for residents to pay their respects.

The Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council has written to Buckingham Palace to express deepest condolences on behalf of the borough following the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council, said: "Cheshire West and Chester Council mourns along with the rest of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world for the loss of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. We also express our deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family for their personal loss.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh began his public service in the Royal Navy in 1939 and was the longest-serving British consort in history. His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh only retired from public service in 2017, but still remained associated with more than 780 organisations. Over his lifetime, he attended tens of thousands of public engagements.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh's contributions were an inspiration and will benefit people for generations. Many people will remember His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh for his interest in sport, science, the environment, engineering and industry.

"He will also always be remembered as the founder and long-time chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which has developed the skills of and encouraged the achievements of thousands of young people in more than 140 countries. Many thousands of local children have participated and benefitted from the programme which was set up in 1956."

Cheshire West and Chester Council has opened an online book of condolence, which people can contribute to here. Anyone without access to the internet can contact the Council's Civic team on 01244 977074 who will add in your message

In addition, physical books of condolence will be available at Chester Cathedral. Ellesmere Port Library and St Mary's and St Helen's Parish Church, Neston. Members of the public are asked to bring their own pen where possible.

People may wish to consider supporting one of the many charities, associations or organisations that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was linked with or a patron of.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast at Council buildings during the mourning period and a service of commemoration will also be held at Chester Cathedral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this service will be streamed online with a small invited congregation.

