Mourning the Death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh

Author: Reverend Alan Dawson Published: 12th April 2021 14:23

A message from Reverend Alan Dawson, Vicar of Neston

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh

1921 - 2021

I'm sure we are all saddened by the news of the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. In looking back over his life it is clear to see this is a life well lived. A life that many have benefited from. My prayers and condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and all the family. Some brief words have been recorded at St Mary and St Helen's Church in Neston and can be watched on YouTube here.

In line with the present Coronavirus guidelines, there is available an online Condolence book as well as a Cheshire West and Chester online Condolence book accessible here. And telephone numbers for those who don't have access to the internet: 01244 972214 or 01244 977074.

Yours In Christ,
Reverend Alan Dawson
Vicar of Neston

 

 

