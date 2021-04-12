Neston Library's Door is Back Open

Published: 12th April 2021 17:10

From Monday 12 April, Neston Library has re-opened its doors for browsing, computer access, scanning and photocopying.

The library will once again be working on temporary reduced hours, but will now be open daily Monday to Saturday. The opening times are:

Monday, Thursday, and Friday: 10am-1pm



Tuesday: 2pm-6pm



Wednesday and Saturday: 10am-1pm

Helen Neal, Locality Librarian says: "We're really pleased to say that the Order and Collect service will continue. Customers have loved having a selection of books chosen for them by library staff. For more information please visit the Order and Collect service page. We've also resumed holds so, if you're after a particular title that's not in stock at Neston Library or on loan, then please reserve it via this link or by calling the library during opening hours."

Please bear in mind that to keep everyone safe there are still some services that are unavailable at the moment, including reference stock, newspapers, Local Studies materials & equipment, seating and Customer Services.

The library is still as safe as possible with hand sanitiser, one way systems and floor markings. The library is adhering to Test and Trace guidelines and limiting numbers allowed in the library at any one time. Customers are required to wear a face covering whilst visiting the library and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Home Library Service (HLS) will also be resuming. This is a service for those (of any age) who cannot get to a library, primarily due to health reasons or just struggle to carry items home. Staff select a range of stock based on the customer's reading preferences and our fantastic volunteers deliver the items directly to the customer's door (every 4 weeks).

They are also hoping, when the road to recovery guidelines permit, to launch a digital element to the Home Library Service - with eBooks and eAudiobooks pre-downloaded onto a HLS tablet - delivered to each customer with volunteer support to help them to get started. If you are interested in becoming a Home Library Service customer or would like to volunteer please contact Neston Library on 0151 337 4670 or email.

In other good news, libraries are now fine-free for children aged 0 to 12 years, who will no longer be charged for any overdue items. And, if you didn't already know, a brilliant new eBooks and eAudiobooks platform, BorrowBox has just been launched.

BorrowBox offers a brand new and much wider collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks. There's something for everyone including bestsellers, award winners and new releases for adults, young people and children. You just simply download the BorrowBox app from the Apple app store (for iOS users) and the Google Play store (for Android users), choose Cheshire East and Cheshire West Libraries, and then enter your library card number, PIN and email address. It's really intuitive to use and there are some great features such as being able to alter the text size to suit your eyesight, changing the backlight / glare on the screen (depending of time of day) and having the option to convert the text so that it's more suitable for dyslexic readers.

Helen says: "We hope you enjoy the new app but also can't wait to see you in person!"

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.