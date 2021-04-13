Wirral Walks AboutMyArea and Neston Life Reader Competition

Published: 13th April 2021 11:21

To mark the publication of a new edition of the very popular ‘Wirral Walks: 100 Miles of the best walks in the area' by local author Anthony Annakin-Smith, AboutMyArea has two copies to give away to readers.

The book features 27 walks of varying lengths suitable for a short outing, an afternoon's stroll or a day out. It has been a constant local best-seller, having been in continuous print for sixteen years; it's now in its third edition.

Anthony commented ‘We are fortunate in having so many opportunities for amazing walks on the Wirral. The book not only describes many great routes but also talks about what you can see along the way. Many people tell me they love using it to discover new places locally and to learn more about our beautiful area; some enjoy reading it at home as much as walking the routes'.

The new edition has been extensively revised from the previous version. Route directions have been updated to reflect changes to landmarks along the way and much new information has been added about local history, wildlife, landscape, buildings and other sights. There are also many new photos. The walks are organised in order of length to make choosing routes easy, and include maps and easy-to-follow directions as well as details of walking conditions and nearby refreshment places.

Readers who want a chance to win a copy should email their answer to the question below to wirralwalkscompetition@btinternet.com. Please supply your name and email address (your details will not be used for any other purpose and will be deleted after the competition).

Question

What is the main rock to be found on the Wirral peninsula:

sandstone; limestone; or slate?

The closing date for entries is Wednesday 28 April 2021.

If you are not lucky enough to win a copy, the book can also be obtained at TIG and Paisley Grey in Neston, Ness Gardens, Gordale, Linghams in Heswall and via online booksellers.

Good luck!

