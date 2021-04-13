Chartered Financial Planner at Neston Firm, Named in Prestigious UK Guide

Published: 13th April 2021 15:34

One of Cheshire's leading financial advisers has made it into her industry's most prestigious guide.



Helen Brown, a chartered financial planner with Neston-based Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services, is listed in VouchedFor's 2021 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide, produced in conjunction with The Times newspaper.

Helen is one of only a select band to receive more than 130 positive reviews from her clients across the whole of the UK. In order to qualify for inclusion, you must have a minimum of 10 positive reviews per year.

All advisers must also undergo extensive checks prior to listing and be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Helen, who has been with Phillip Bates & Co for over 11 years, said: "I'm very proud to have been included in The Times Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide every year it has been published since published in 2014.

"Seeking financial advice for the first time can be a daunting experience for many, and we really do find that new clients value the reviews left by others and that they encourage them to make contact.

"This makes these reviews incredibly valuable, both for me personally and for potential clients who know that they need some help, but are unsure where to start. I'd like to say a huge thank you to all clients who have taken the time to leave reviews for me. It is much appreciated."

Helen added: "The best part of my job is helping clients to get the most out of their savings, enjoy a prosperous retirement and, in some cases, realise their dreams. What can be better than that?"

Helen works mainly with pensions and investments and has a long-standing specialism in "at retirement" work. This is a crucial part of financial planning as it involves arranging income for retirement in the most effective way for the individual.

Alan Mellor, Managing Director of Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services, said: "It is a tremendous achievement to be named in the VouchedFor guide once, let alone every year the guide has been published.

"Providing exceptional advice to our clients is central to everything we do at Phillip Bates & Co, giving them the peace of mind that they have a robust, long-term, diversified financial plan in place that will enable them to achieve their goals."

Helen is one of three Chartered Financial Planners at Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services along with Alan Mellor and Margo Dorozik.

Commenting on the events of the last year, Alex Whitson, Managing Director of VouchedFor, said: "Financial advisers have stepped up for clients. Transitioning to deliver advice remotely, they've helped clients navigate concerns about job security, pensions and much more. Our guide sets out to give the millions of Britons who could benefit from advice, but have not yet sought it, confidence to engage."

Phillip Bates Financial Services Ltd

5 Chester Road

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9PA

Tel: 0151 353 1066

Email: mail@pbatesfs.co.uk

Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage



Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.