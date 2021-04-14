Alfresco is the New Alfresco

Published: 14th April 2021 16:09

With Lockdown rules easing, Neston's eateries have stepped up their outdoor service ready to invite customers back.

We are extremely lucky in the Neston area to have a wealth of eateries to suit most palettes. Facilitating the morning coffee break right through to 3-course menus and alcoholic drinks, Neston caters for the majority.

As COVID guidance moves forward, businesses are throwing open their doors and welcoming us back for takeaways or al fresco dining.

In mainland Europe Alfresco is heavily engrained in culture and many who have sat on the streets of towns and cities across France and Spain and so many other beautiful countries, will recognise the many benefits to our own wellbeing. Socialising outdoors is more open and refreshing and Neston's fresh air is great for our health.

Businesses locally like The Boathouse and Stone Quay in Parkgate already utilised the outdoor space available to them, long before any pandemic and even those areas have been refreshed and are ready to welcome you back. The lovely terrace at the rear of The Real Food Kitchen or the elevated view from the balcony at The Neston Club, the choice is yours.

Others have upped their al fresco game with covered seating and seperators to maintain social distance and also, in the case of The Ship particularly, help to ward off the elements.

Fingers crossed we get much dry weather to make the most of these spaces. Already we have seen people dressed ready to embrace the cold winds, in order to enjoy a good pub meal.

Below is a selection of pictures of some of the great areas now open.

The gorgeous new terrace at The Blue Bicycle, Neston. An evening (with no more than 5 friends) at Elephant Bank, Neston.

Mozkitos Coffee House has a lovely front terrace looking to St Thomas' church and the view out to Wales.

The Ship, Parkgate have new planters and screening. There is also a large marquee available to book at the rear of the pub.

Covered seating at the rear of Paisley Grey.

And some seating out front as well.

Chairs and tables are back on the pavement outside of Elephant Coffee, Neston.

New coffee shop Peppers Coffee in Willaston have a lovely welcoming yard. The tricycle on the platform at Hadlow Road Station in Willaston is stocked with lovely coffee and homemade delights made for you by The Station Master's House.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.