  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

When Health Drives the Need for Cosmetic Dental Work

Published: 15th April 2021 09:10

Neston resident Maria Ferguson is hoping to raise £10,000 toward the cost of life-changing dental implants.

Maria has written in to us, asking that we publicise her crowdfinding appeal. In her own words:

"Maria is 30 and was born with a cleft lip and palate leaving her with dental issues from childhood.

"She has had more than 15 operations since birth one of them ending in 20 teeth being removed and dentures made which gripped onto remaining teeth.

Maria

"She has now ended up in a position where her top teeth need to be removed but that will leave her without anything for her dentures to grip onto.

"She's had a consultation... and the cost for dental implants will be £10,000 which we know is a lot of money.

"We are trying to raise this money as the thought of not having teeth is impacting very negatively on Maria's mental health.

"Please help if you can, you would literally be changing her life."

You can donate to Maria's Crowdfunding appeal on JustGiving here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies