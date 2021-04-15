When Health Drives the Need for Cosmetic Dental Work

Published: 15th April 2021 09:10

Neston resident Maria Ferguson is hoping to raise £10,000 toward the cost of life-changing dental implants.



Maria has written in to us, asking that we publicise her crowdfinding appeal. In her own words:

"Maria is 30 and was born with a cleft lip and palate leaving her with dental issues from childhood.

"She has had more than 15 operations since birth one of them ending in 20 teeth being removed and dentures made which gripped onto remaining teeth.

"She has now ended up in a position where her top teeth need to be removed but that will leave her without anything for her dentures to grip onto.

"She's had a consultation... and the cost for dental implants will be £10,000 which we know is a lot of money.

"We are trying to raise this money as the thought of not having teeth is impacting very negatively on Maria's mental health.

"Please help if you can, you would literally be changing her life."

You can donate to Maria's Crowdfunding appeal on JustGiving here.

