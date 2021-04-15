Charity Plant Sale Weekly on Fridays

Book your appointment to visit Briarfield, The Rake, Burton for Neston's weekly fix of feel-good plant purchases.

Liz Carter welcome visitors new, old and those who fondly recall her market stall, to Briarfield in Burton, each week on Friday for a plant sale where all profits benefit The National Garden Scheme charity.

The need to book an appointment in advance is driven by COVID, but needn't stop you from getting lovely quality plants and helping a good cause in your path.

Each week more fantastic plants are introduced to the sale. Come along to picturesque Burton village every Friday 9am-5pm.

Aappointments are limited so book early to avoid disappointment and hopefully get in this week. Call Liz on 07711 813732 today.

