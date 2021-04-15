  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Charity Plant Sale Weekly on Fridays

Published: 15th April 2021 12:07

Book your appointment to visit Briarfield, The Rake, Burton for Neston's weekly fix of feel-good plant purchases. 

 

Briarfield Charity Plant Sale

 

Liz Carter welcome visitors new, old and those who fondly recall her market stall, to Briarfield in Burton, each week on Friday for a plant sale where all profits benefit The National Garden Scheme charity.

The need to book an appointment in advance is driven by COVID, but needn't stop you from getting lovely quality plants and helping a good cause in your path.

Each week more fantastic plants are introduced to the sale. Come along to picturesque Burton village every Friday 9am-5pm.

Aappointments are limited so book early to avoid disappointment and hopefully get in this week. Call Liz on 07711 813732 today.

Poster

 #plantsale #nationalgardenscheme #ngs #burtonvillage #wirrallife #cheshirelife #opengardens #charityplantsale #ukgardentags#nestonlife #puddingtonandburton #heswall #neston

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies