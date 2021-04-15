  • Bookmark this page

Were You Witness to this Road Rage Incident?

Published: 15th April 2021 15:37

Police have launched an appeal after a driver was assaulted in a road rage incident in Ellesmere Port.

Police

Detectives investigating a road rage incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The driver of a white transit van, a man in his 40s from the Wirral area, was assaulted whilst sat behind the wheel on Station Road, at the junction with Westminster Road.

The man who assaulted him had got out of his blue car to confront the victim in the culmination of an incident that occurred between 8.30am and 9am on Tuesday 13 April.

The victim sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and has since been discharged after receiving treatment.

A 50-year-old man from Merseyside has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence in connection with the incident.

After being questioned in custody by officers, he has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Chris Tyrer, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: "This road rage incident left the victim with facial injuries, including a serious one, that required hospital treatment. It also left him extremely shaken up.

"We are determined to establish exactly what took place and who was responsible. Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing.

"As part of our enquiries we want to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything that may help our investigation.

"The assault took place at a busy junction with a high volume of traffic.

"If you were in the area and have any information or dashcam footage that may aid the investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 962804, give the details via this link or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

