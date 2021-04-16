The Council, the Petition and the Radio Interview

Published: 16th April 2021 13:55

The shared plea to make the crossing outside St Winefride's Catholic Primary School, safer for all.

Could you be the next lollipop person to patrol outside for a few hours each week? It is a paid job, working either end of the school day during term time and the reward is a sea of enormous smiles each day.

Parents have witnessed a few near misses with vehicles and pedestrians over the last couple of years and so, a safe pedestrian crossing on Mellock Lane is urgently needed.

One parent has launched a petition, that is supported by the Governing Body and staff of St Winefride's, to take action today.

Cathy Jellicoe has been interviewed by Helen Jones on BBC Radio Merseyside, to raise awareness of the campaign. She says: "Myself and a number of parents are becoming increasingly worried about the safety of our children.

"I have spoken to the school who have done everything in their power to solve this problem but sadly to no avail.

"We lost our lollipop person a couple of years ago and unfortunately the position has not yet been taken up again. With this in mind we feel it is time to take some action.

"The road in question... has become very busy with heavy traffic, plus the timetabling for 2 bus routes right on school drop off and pick up times. So we are asking for some kind of traffic control, whether that be a zebra crossing or another suitable and safe crossing for both our children and ourselves."

We spoke with Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council Louise Gittins, who is Member for the Little Neston ward and she has said: "I've been trying to resolve this problem for years and have spent many mornings outside the school, with council staff, local PCSO and the school trying to find a solution.

"We've also had meetings with residents and the school to try and find a solution to the ongoing traffic issues. For a while we had a lollipop crossing, I argued the case to the council that this was required. This was considered the safest way to allow children to cross the road, plus bollards to ensure the crossing area was safe.

"We've widened the entrance to the school and planted daffodils to try and stop people driving over the area.

"When the lollipop person left despite our best efforts we couldn't recruit anyone, I still believe this is the best solution.

"It would be great to have a crossing but this would mean people would no longer be able to park outside their house at any time because of the zig zags that go with it.

"It would also be good if more children walked or cycled to school to reduce the number of cars at peak time, but appreciate this isn't the solution for everyone.

"Because we're in pre-election period due to Neston bi-election I can't meet with officers until after 6 May, however date in diary for morning school run on 12 May.

"In the meantime if anyone wants to be a lollipop person for a few hours each week please get in touch with me."

Louise's contact details can be found on the CWAC website.

Here is the link to the petition should you wish to sign.

To listen to the radio interview, through Facebook, please click here.

