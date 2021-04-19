A Service of Thanksgiving for His late Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh

At St Mary and St Helen's church yesterday, Neston representatives came together to mourn the sad loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip and give thanks for his exemplary life and industry.

The Service of Thanksgiving was led by the Reverend Alan Dawson who's words shone a light on the many achievements in the prince's long life.

In attendance was Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire David Briggs, Member of Parliament for Ellesmere Port and Neston Justin Madders, the Mayor of Neston Councillor (Cllr) Christine Warner, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) and Member for Little Neston Cllr Louise Gittins, among other CWAC and Neston Town Councillors, Ministers in Christ representing faiths across the Parish of Neston, and representatives from Neston organisations.

In the words of Cllr Christine Warner: "Our memorial service will be a mixture of sadness at the death of prince Philip, but also gratitude for a long life well-lived."

The Reverend Alan Dawson commenced his sermon with the words: "Much has been said about His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Much will be said. Much needs to be said."

He touched on the Duke's great impact on initiatives and associations: "... Much of this work of initiative, supporting charities and other good causes went on quietly behind the scenes but it made a very real difference, in particular to the least fortunate in our society."

The Vicar tells us about the Duke of Edinburgh that "He was patron or president of some 992 organisations during his life with special interests in scientific and technology research and development, industry, the welfare of young people, conservation and the environment and the encouragement of sport."

Prince Philip will be remembered foremost for his steadfast support of Her Majesty The Queen, and prayers turned to the royal family.

The sermon touched on the many visits to Cheshire that the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed both publicly and privately. The Lord Lieutenant informed the Vicar that the Duke had come with Her Majesty the Queen to open the new County Hall in Chester in 1957 (now the Wheeler Building at Chester University), and in 1967 he opened the Cheshire Police Head Quarters at Nuns Road, Chester, which has since been demolished.

The Reverend shared with the congregation and those watching at home: "In 1979 the Queen and Prince Philip visited Wade's Cheese Farm in Mollington and Vauxhall in Ellesmere Port, and the Duke of Edinburgh attended the two-day Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth Conference in Chester in 1996. He made two visits to Chester Zoo, firstly in 1981, and then with the Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee visit in 2012.

"The Lord Lieutenant had tried on this second occasion to ensure the zoo monorail was not part of the visit but Her Majesty's Private Secretary insisted this was the best way for them to see and to be seen. Fortunately, all went well, unlike on a previous royal visit when the Duchess of Kent was stuck for an hour above the lion's enclosure when the monorail broke down.

"Staying local I would add, Warrington saw visits in 1979 to Golden Square and the Town Hall and Prince Philip attended the official memorial service for Tim Parry and Jonathan Ball following the Warrington bombing in 1993.

"And in addition to all of these public events, Prince Philip made many private visits to Cheshire, often to the Marquis of Cholmondeley at Cholmondeley Castle, or Sebastian de Ferranti at Henbury Hall, where he much enjoyed practising carriage driving, a joint interest and a sport at which the Duke of Edinburgh was a very keen competitor.

"At Henbury, he would attend Sunday morning service at Birtles Church, or at Gawsworth Church, where he enjoyed meeting the Vicar of Gawsworth, Bishop William who, amazingly, Prince Philip had first met when Bishop William was a bishop in the Solomon Islands.

"We give thanks for a truly outstanding life of service to the nation."

The Reverend Alan Dawson reflected if his perception of Prince Philip as a quiet man, was a shared opinion: "This would be understandable in Prince Philip's position as Consort. It has been important that in no way the Queen's position is diminished. It is a position, as has been said, carried out exceptionally well.

"However, the position of Consort comes with choice, free choice. The Duke of Edinburgh could have developed his role in any number of ways. I am sure we can all see the many benefits to our society, and influence on initiatives that impact the world, coming out of the choices, His Royal Highness has made. The impact of making the right choices makes a significant difference."

Reference was made to the prince having grown up influenced by faith and the former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu, speaking from his close relationship with the royal family, was quoted as saying that the queen and Prince Philip‘s 73 year marriage was so strong because they were "so deeply rooted" in Jesus Christ.

The service concluded: "May His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Rest In Christ and Rise in Glory. Amen".

Editor's note: It was an honour to attend a thought-provoking, lovely service, that can be viewed in full via this link to YouTube.

