Plumes of Smoke Billowed Above Neston on Saturday

Published: 19th April 2021 14:37

Crews were called to attend and tackle a tractor fire in one of the farm fields off Puddington Lane.



The incident, which happened in a field off Puddington Lane in the Neston area, happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday 17 April.

Crews from both Powey Lane and Ellesmere Port Fire Stations attended the scene and brought the fire under control.

Firefighters in attendance at the scene. Powey Lane Fire Station reported on Facebook: "Green Watch have attended a fire this afternoon involving a tractor that had been busy ploughing the field prior to a hydraulic hose bursting causing oil to spray onto the hot engine which then ignited.

"Crews in BA [Breathing Apparatus] using a hose reel jet extinguished the fire."

Equipment is replaceable, people less so, and we're happy to report that no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident.

