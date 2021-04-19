  • Bookmark this page

Platform at Hadlow Road was Full of Smiles for the First 2021 FHRS Pop-up Café

Published: 19th April 2021 14:55

A wonderful poem has been written about the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS), who held their first pop-up café of the year, on Saturday.

FHRS Pop-up Café

After lockdown rules eased and the sun put its hat on, the FHRS pop-café was back at Hadlow Road Station for the first time in a long while, Saturday 17 April.

With tables spaced apart, the rule of six adhered to, and table service, all COVID guidelines were in play, to protect much loved and missed, customers.

Chair of the FHRS Community Group Dr Chris Hampshire reported: "What a superb day for our 1st pop-up café of 2021 at Hadlow Road Station.

"Exactly the same large number of customers as in April 2019 so what a co-incidence. Thanks to all the customers who came along today and maintained social distancing and complied with the Covid-19 regulations.

"It was a surprise to a number of station visitors to find a commercial café and a community café operating from the platform at Hadlow Road Station at the same time. We are pleased that a number of new customers appreciated that all the funds raised at FHRS pop-up café go into Hadlow Road station maintenance and repairs undertaken by volunteers for the benefit of our community.

"Many thanks to those customers who made additional donations towards FHRS fundraising."

Many poems about Hadlow Road are on display at the station and one superb offering has just recently been penned by friend Steve Cope:

Come, friends of our Pop-Up Café
Sit down and take the weight off your feet,
We've hot and cold drinks to choose from
And a few tasty morsels to eat.

Come and surround yourself in a moment
From a time long gone by,
As steam trains delivered their passengers
And smoke obscured the sky.

All profits go to refurbish
This piece of our once busy line,
Ensuring these lovely surroundings
Will be with us for a very long time.

S.J. Cope.

 

 

