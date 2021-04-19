Our Morning on Willaston Community Farm, Neston

Published: 19th April 2021 16:34

A write-up on getting back to nature, back to basics and thriving in the sunshine.

If you haven't yet visited Willaston Community Farm, you are missing a treat. The community-driven venture is embodied in owner and Neston Town Councillor for the Little Neston ward, Paul Jackson.

Paul Jackson The team at the farm work together to provide a red tractor cherry on top of the team experiences and individual or group classes that they deliver in woodwork, bushcraft and foraging. Not to mention the paintballing, air rifle shooting and challenges that really put your survival skills to the test. Learn morse code and fast, if you want to make it to Checkpoint Charlie and get your lunch.

It is hard to remember sometimes that not everyone is surrounded by nature and Paul talks enthusiastically about welcoming kids who thoroughly enjoy just running free and learning to make a campfire for the first time.

The classrooms are dynamic, well-equipped spaces where you can learn your craft before progressing in to the workshop. And the black cab parked outside is positioned especially as a safe space for one-to-one communication.

The workshop and the infamous Red Tractor.

'The Grainstore' cabin is one such classroom space, that also has bunk rooms and a log burner where Paul hopes in future to offer overnight farm experiences. Furthermore, there is a newly-built gazebo taking pride of place in the 'Tribal Survival' zone so sessions can continue in the pouring down rain.

All of the activities are designed to build confidence and resilience and the farm has a passion for supporting young people, sponsoring youths to upskill in fencing and improve prospects, employing young people to look after the farm and working closely with Neston Job Centre to ensure community needs are taken in to consideration also.

It was a pleasure to spend the morning at Willaston Community farm, meeting the chickens (and their fresh eggs!), the bossy goats, Captain Peacock and of course, the team who keep it all going. It is a quirky place where you will even find a skeleton on the other side of the pond, who may or may not hold a clue in your search for treasure. It's a good job there is a handy pontoon for you to make the perilous trip across the water.

Day visitors are always welcome, there is always someone available to welcome you and another popular attraction for visitors are the rescue animals who Katie does a grand job taking care of. Two llamas, Rihanna and Shakira, are settling in to their new enclosure and aren't quite ready for more than observation from a distance just yet.

One donkey and two shetland ponies make the cutest Musketeers and newest shetland 'Sugar' proves very popular on her visits to Hadlow Road Station.

It benefits everyone to see the whole Neston area thrive.

This past year has been tough on us all and so new approaches were needed, to match the team's enthusiasm. Most recently Paul and gang have built the new hut enclosures in the beer garden of the Lady Hamilton pub, Little Neston. These new shelters are a sanctuary for sports fans looking to take cover when the match is on. You may also recognise their work in the form of planters outside the various businesses in Willaston village - great to see local businesses supporting each other.

When Marsh Nurseries became homeless, they moved to Willaston Community Farm to continue their great work. And another new feature is the Willaston Farm Shop selling local produce and specials, like wild garlic and honey, fresh vegetables and delicious cake. The shop is under new management and owner Brian is as passionate as Paul about community, making sure to champion anything that can be sourced within a 20 minute radius.

Future plans for the farm are brimming and will see an expansion of classroom facilities, across sites. The possibilities are endless and we're looking forward to our next visit already.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.