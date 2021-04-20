Join Forces with Neston Earth Group

Author: Neston Earth Group Published: 20th April 2021 12:29

Neston Earth Group is on the lookout for new members and a dynamic Chair with a passion for all things green.

We are a small community group who love the environment and want to make a difference. Our aims are to:

Organise and run eco-based projects in Neston;



Promote interest and care in the environment in the local area;



Inform and recruit people in Neston and the surrounding area to a greater understanding of the climate catastrophe and the need for urgent action.

Neston Earth Group was formed with the support of Neston Community Youth Centre in 2019 following the success of the Neston Earth Festivals. We have continued to meet through the COVID pandemic via Zoom and are poised for action as soon as lockdown rules allow.

Although some of our more active plans were put on hold during the pandemic, we were able to formally set up as an organisation during 2020. Opening a bank account under lockdown was a major achievement! It means we're now in a position to apply for funding for activities that have a direct impact on our environment.

Our members have networked with Wirral and Cheshire West and Chester councils, and Mersey Forest amongst others and we are listed on the Mersey Green Map run by Transition Liverpool and the Big Green List run by the Wirral Environmental Network.

Before lockdown, we had guest speakers at meetings including Simon Brown from Transition Town Chester, Councillor Louise Gittins and Cheshire West and Chester Council's Climate Emergency Champion Matt Bryan.

There are lots of ideas for activities when lockdown allows, such as tree and wildflower planting, nature trails, local litter picking in collaboration with other local groups, workshops, and possible ventures such as smart bins and reusable cup schemes.

Our next Zoom meeting will take place on the Monday 10 May 2021 at 6.30pm. If you'd like some more information on the group, and are interested in joining us please email nestonearthgroup@gmail.com or message us on Facebook @nestonearthgroup.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.