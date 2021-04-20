Little Actors - Back in the Room in Neston

Published: 20th April 2021

Little Actors Theatre Company will be "back in the room" Wednesday 21 April at Neston Community Youth Centre.

Despite the pandemic and losing their theatre space in Brook Street, Neston; Little Actors Theatre will be back in the room with children and young people from Wednesday 21 April.

Returning to NCYC, Little Actors is offering:

InterACT Youth Theatre

Wednesday - 5-7pm

Juniors - Years 6-7, Seniors - Years 8 and above.

Rehearsing for an open air production summer 2021 and preparing for National Theatre Connections and the Leverhulme Drama Festival in 2022. Sessions are directed by professional actors.

Theatre Club

Saturday 10.15am - 12.15pm

Beginners - 5-7s, Advanced - 8-11s.

An hour of Drama and an hour of Musical Theatre. Lots of fun and games to bring the children out of lockdown to improve health and wellbeing. All workshops are led by professional actors.

DramaTots

Restarting soon Saturday 9.30am-10.10am

2-4 years - for pre-school children and their carers. Applications are open.

**We offer 50% discounts for low income families**

COVID-19 safety restrictions are still in places for the time being and Little Actors observes all legal requirements, including hand washing, extra sanitiser and social distancing.

Numbers are restricted to observe social distancing but there are a handful of places available. Please apply by email to mail@littleactorstheatre.com, call 0151 336 4302 or visit littleactorstheatre.com.

