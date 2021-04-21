Petpals Wirral West's Famous Tips Post-lockdown

Published: 21st April 2021 14:26

Featured on BBC Breakfast this week, Petpals offered advice about reducing your dogs' anxiety coming out of lockdown.

The BBC Breakfast team were out and about on Tuesday 19 April, chatting to dog owners walking on West Kirby's beautiful beach.

Their feature was shining some light on the very real anxiety pets can develop in stressful situations.

With many people starting work back at the office again, dogs may be left wondering: "Where is my person?", "Why have they left me?", "When will we be going out on my walk?".

Our pooches have been spoiled where home-working has been possible, having owners spend so much more quality time at home with them. Now, they like us, are readjusting to post-lockdown life.

And so chatting with Petpals Wirral West, they suggested socialisation is key to minimising stress levels.

Jim answering questions on Tuesday morning. They say: "We should all be looking to socialise our dogs and this is where trusted dog walkers, like Petpals, are invaluable.

"We can introduce your dog or puppy to other friendly and happy dogs, so they have a wonderfully positive experience.

"It will be a gentle and non-stressful introduction to others with the small groups we walk on the Wirral peninsula."

