  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Petpals Wirral West's Famous Tips Post-lockdown

Published: 21st April 2021 14:26

Featured on BBC Breakfast this week, Petpals offered advice about reducing your dogs' anxiety coming out of lockdown. 

BBC Breakfast

The BBC Breakfast team were out and about on Tuesday 19 April, chatting to dog owners walking on West Kirby's beautiful beach.

Their feature was shining some light on the very real anxiety pets can develop in stressful situations.

With many people starting work back at the office again, dogs may be left wondering: "Where is my person?", "Why have they left me?", "When will we be going out on my walk?".

Our pooches have been spoiled where home-working has been possible, having owners spend so much more quality time at home with them. Now, they like us, are readjusting to post-lockdown life.

And so chatting with Petpals Wirral West, they suggested socialisation is key to minimising stress levels.

Jim from Petpals Wirral WestJim answering questions on Tuesday morning. They say: "We should all be looking to socialise our dogs and this is where trusted dog walkers, like Petpals, are invaluable.

"We can introduce your dog or puppy to other friendly and happy dogs, so they have a wonderfully positive experience.

"It will be a gentle and non-stressful introduction to others with the small groups we walk on the Wirral peninsula."

Pet Pals (Wirral West)

 

Petpals (Wirral West) - your best friends friend
e: wirralwest@petpals.com
t: 07957 455012
Petpals (West Wirral)

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies