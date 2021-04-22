  • Bookmark this page

FHRS Pop-up Café Revised Opening Hours

Author: FHRS Catering Team Published: 22nd April 2021 09:21

The voluntary facility have advised opening hours planned throughout May and June. 

FHRS Pop-up Café

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) is an unpaid voluntary community group set up in 2015 to renovate, maintain and enhance Hadlow Road Station and the immediate surroundings for the benefit of the local community.

FHRS operates a pop-up-café on the Hadlow Road Station platform by the phone box (weather and Covid-19 restrictions permitting) for fundraising. FHRS pop-up café will be open with revised hours of 10am to 1pm on Sunday:

  • 2nd May
  • 16th May
  • 30th May
  • 13th June
  • 27th June

All funds raised through FHRS pop-up café are invested in Hadlow Road Station improvements.

FHRS pop-up café is not to be confused with The Station Masters House (SMH) tricycle on the platform at Hadlow Road Station by the signal box that operates a take away coffee and cake facility. SMH is a commercial family run venture that is a totally separate café business from FHRS pop-up café.

FHRS looks forward to seeing our regular and new customers once again at future pop-up café openings!

FHRS Catering Team
Carole, Jenny, Lyn and Chris

