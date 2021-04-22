FHRS Pop-up Café Revised Opening Hours

The voluntary facility have advised opening hours planned throughout May and June.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) is an unpaid voluntary community group set up in 2015 to renovate, maintain and enhance Hadlow Road Station and the immediate surroundings for the benefit of the local community.

FHRS operates a pop-up-café on the Hadlow Road Station platform by the phone box (weather and Covid-19 restrictions permitting) for fundraising. FHRS pop-up café will be open with revised hours of 10am to 1pm on Sunday:

2nd May

16th May

30th May

13th June

27th June

All funds raised through FHRS pop-up café are invested in Hadlow Road Station improvements.

FHRS pop-up café is not to be confused with The Station Masters House (SMH) tricycle on the platform at Hadlow Road Station by the signal box that operates a take away coffee and cake facility. SMH is a commercial family run venture that is a totally separate café business from FHRS pop-up café.

FHRS looks forward to seeing our regular and new customers once again at future pop-up café openings!

