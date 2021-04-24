  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Was Your Car Parked Friday Night on Hinderton Green, Neston?

Published: 24th April 2021 09:42

Please help Heswall firefighter find his glasses.

The Cat's GlassesGlasses illustrated are model's own! Paul Beattie, a firefighter at Heswall Fire Station has been in touch to ask for help finding his glasses.

Assisting Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, the firefighters from Heswall attended a scene in Hinderton Court, Friday night around 11pm.

Paul's glasses case fell out of his pocket and was picked up from just underneath a car parked on Hinderton Green.On arrival back at home station he realised that his glasses are missing from the case.

He is on call at the fire station now until Tuesday morning, responsible for driving the appliance. As such, he can't call back to check for himself so has asked for help from the lovely people of Neston.

If your car was parked on Hinderton Green last night, or indeed elsewhere in the vicinity of Hinderton Court, please would you check the floor and let us know if you find anything. We're available on Facebook @AboutMyAreaNeston, Twitter @NestonNews or email.

