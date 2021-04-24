Old Oaks Round Shed and Saturday Cart Open 10am-4pm

Published: 24th April 2021 10:04

The Round Shed and Cart are open at Old Oaks Farm today with Saturday Specials for your delight!

Saturday's specials include:

star fruit

fabulous strawberries

samphire

passion fruit

Cheshire tomatoes

fabulous grapes

plastic-free cucumbers

and loads more!

Fingers crossed for local asparagus

Also available are local water cress, local rocket, eggs, bunch carrots, potatoes, leeks, oranges, Clementines, pink lady apples, lemons, limes, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, celery, spring onions, Cold presses rapeseed oil, mayo, local honey, tomatoes, celeriac, butternut, new potatoes, sugar cane, peppers, beetroot, bananas, quail eggs, grapes, sweet potatoes and more.

**The cart will be over-flowing with super fresh, super quality produce**

Card or cash payment accepted.

