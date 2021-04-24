Old Oaks Round Shed and Saturday Cart Open 10am-4pm
Published: 24th April 2021
The Round Shed and Cart are open at Old Oaks Farm today with Saturday Specials for your delight!
Saturday's specials include:
fabulous strawberries
samphire
passion fruit
Cheshire tomatoes
fabulous grapes
plastic-free cucumbers
and loads more!
Fingers crossed for local asparagus
Also available are local water cress, local rocket, eggs, bunch carrots, potatoes, leeks, oranges, Clementines, pink lady apples, lemons, limes, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, celery, spring onions, Cold presses rapeseed oil, mayo, local honey, tomatoes, celeriac, butternut, new potatoes, sugar cane, peppers, beetroot, bananas, quail eggs, grapes, sweet potatoes and more.
**The cart will be over-flowing with super fresh, super quality produce**
Card or cash payment accepted.
Comments
