Visit the Fascinating Poulton Hall Gardens This May

Published: 27th April 2021 07:21

Neston residents keen on literature and the great outdoors will be particularly pleased to hear that the Walled Gardens at Poulton Hall are to re-open for visitors this weekend.

The gardens will be open on May Day, Saturday May 1st and Sunday May 2nd from 2-5pm in aid of charity.

Poulton Hall Walled Gardens contains a wide range of sculptures and settings drawn from the best-known childrens literature, and each visiting group is given an itinerary to follow so they don't miss anything.

The witch will let you pass through the wardrobe into Narnia, and you can then visit the Alice in Wonderland Walk, see the Jabberwock, and find Robin Hood, the Sword in the anvil, and many other features.

Social distancing will be in place, and contactless payment available at the door.

Cream Teas, musical entertainment and a storyteller will all be on hand.

Admission : Adult £6, Children free. Check the website for advance booking options. Proceeds will go to Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

Poulton Hall

Poulton Road

Bebington

Wirral

CH63 9LN

