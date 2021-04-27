Neston MP Calls for Debate on Travel and Tourism Industry

Published: 27th April 2021 07:32

Neston-based travel company Perfect Getaways found themselves name-checked in Parliament last week.

Neston MP Justin Madders cited the company as an example when calling for a debate on what more can be done to help the travel and tourism industry following the Covid pandemic.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, raised local firm Perfect Getaways during a discussion on travel and tourism in the House of Commons last week.

Speaking in the House on Wednesday April 21, Mr Madders said: "Perfect Getaways, an independent travel agent that is based in my constituency, is a perfect example of how a small family-owned business can grow and be a success, but of course the continued uncertainty around international travel has severely impacted its income.

"Although being able to access the restart grants for non-essential retailers is welcome, at the moment more holidays are being cancelled than booked, which is obviously causing it real difficulty - far more than for a lot of other non-essential retail outlets.

"Can we please have a debate on what more can be done to help those in the travel and tourism industry, who really need some sector-specific support for a considerable period yet?"

In response, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons, said: "I am grateful to the Hon. Gentleman for raising the case of Perfect Getaways.

"It must be really difficult for people in the travel industry at the moment, because there is still so much uncertainty. We do not know about the progression of the disease in other countries. We do not know clearly how safe it will be to travel. The red list is currently going up rather than down with the addition of India later this week.

"It is difficult for businesses in that category and he is right to raise the matter. He may want an Adjournment debate in the first instance, but I am sure the House will return to the matter in the new Session."

Perfect Getaways are based at The Cross in Neston and currently have a number of great deals available, particularly for trips to those countries likely to remain on the 'Green' list for the foreseeable future. Visit their website for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.