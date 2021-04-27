Revamping Bin Storage into a Stunning Outdoor Dining Space

Published: 27th April 2021 12:30

The Blue Bicycle now has a hidden gem by way of a welcoming courtyard for enjoying drinking and dining in Neston's beautiful outdoors.

Whether you're meeting family, friends or enjoying a solitary Ginger Cat coffee, book in hand, the new space outside The Blue Bicycle is yours to enjoy. Book early to avoid disappointment because we sense that this is going to be a popular space.

Providing the charming back-story for this family business, Co-director Ann McDonagh says: "In a nutshell, my husband Paul, who has more than 30 years' catering experience and is a former Head Chef of a hotel in Chester, always wanted to build a business of his own.

"We started out in 2019 with some big dreams, and like to think we made our mark on Neston and the area with our high quality coffee, fresh food and homemade cakes. We are really, truly passionate about what we do and we soon began to build a good reputation and a following of loyal customers.

"Then came COVID-19 and the hospitality trade was plunged into difficult times. Of course this was really worrying, but we decided we had to do something positive, so when The Blue Bicycle was closed we put countless hours into creating an outside space which is great now, and will be a wonderful asset to the shop in the future when life returns to normal.

"Basically, we thought, ‘what can we do with the bin storage area?' Better to have people in it rather than bins! So we had a stonemason rebuild the walls, resurfaced the floor with cobbles, built a gazebo with heating and lights - and I was in charge of adding lots of plants. Benches were the final addition, and hey presto!

"So here we all are," added Ann. "I look after all the admin, finance and HR tasks, while our daughter, Sophie, is front of house manager, and then there's our son, Daniel, who's an IT technician and therefore looks after all website and tech issues - which is very handy.

"Between us, with all our knowledge of the hospitality trade and complementary skills, we really want to add something great to the town in which we live and which we love."

To reserve your table please call 0151 336 3970 or email.

