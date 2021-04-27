Can You Spare Time to Support a Neston Family?

Published: 27th April 2021 14:21

Koala North West want volunteers looking for a new challenge, supporting local children and their families.

Are you looking for a new challenge?

Can you spare a few hours a week to make a difference to a family in the local community?

Free training in Ellesmere Port, so not far to travel. Koala North West are helping families locally across Cheshire and the Wirral Peninsula.

For information, start dates are still to be confirmed.

Please call today to find out more on 0151 608 8288 or email.

Registered Charity Number: 1139517 Company Number: 7314767

