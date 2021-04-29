Progressing Your Career With Help from Amber Button

Published: 29th April 2021 10:20

Amber Button offer a number of free courses to propel your career forwards, whatever your situation, that are free of charge to attend.

Based out of Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC), the courses are available to all residents living in the CH64 postcode area.

Amber Button is a Community Interest Company that has been delivering a Work Club in Neston for many years. Currently this is a non-funded provision, but it is being supported by NCYC and Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), so the valuable work with the community can continue.

To complement this and taking into account COVID restrictions and people's hesitance accessing face to face services, they are also offering two remote sessions: Kickstart Buzz is specifically aimed at people aged 16-24 who are eligible for the government's Kickstart Scheme, whilst Career Café is for anyone who would like assistance in job searching.

The adverts for all three courses are pictured below. Please get in touch with Jeanette or Victoria (as relevant) at Amber Button today. All three courses are free to attend.

