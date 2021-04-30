Update on Wirral Walks Competition

Published: 30th April 2021 10:18

The competition has now closed and the winners have been drawn.

The popular Wirral Walks competition has now closed to new entries and two books are winging their way to the two winners.

Each win a copy of the new edition of local author Anthony Annakin-Smith's book 'Wirral Walks: 100 miles of the best walks in the area'.

Two entries were chosen at random and a copy of the book is going to each of the two winners, both of whom happen to be in Little Neston.

Anthony has passed on his thanks to everyone who entered!

To read our original competition article, please click here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.