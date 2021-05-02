  • Bookmark this page

Alfresco Fitness Classes All the Rage at Neston Rec

Published: 2nd May 2021 19:25

Brio's Neston Recreation Centre have already started to host some fitness classes, ahead of full re-opening, working out Alfresco.  

For now, indoor fitness classes are not permitted to take place under government guidance on the roadmap out of lockdown.

There is no need to miss out on your favourite classes though, as Brio deliver sessions outdoors on the all-weather pitch.

The range of classes on offer includes HIIT, Clubbercise, Kettlebells, Fitsteps, Bootcamp and Zumba.

Classes are available in addition to gym and swimming facilities which were able to reopen 12 April. Currently, gym and swimming pool users can only go solo or in their own household group. As things stand, indoor fitness classes are due to hopefully resume Monday 17 May.

Neston's classes run each weekday evening and on Saturday and Sunday mornings and are accessible via Entrance A.

Attend as part of your membership or pay as you go. Brio want you to keep safe, book these activities online and you can view their timetable of classes here.

Ellesmere Port Sports VillageClass in progress at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

 

