Christian Aid Week Will Again Look Different This Year

Published: 3rd May 2021 10:03

Neston and District Christian Aid committee are looking forward to Christian Aid Week 10-16 May, which will again be different this year.

The photographs show some of the walkers on a sponsored walk before lockdown. Local churches will encourage members and others to donate throughout a calendar of events spanning 10-16 May.

Volunteers will not collect door-to-door again this year, prioritising safety for all as we progress through the COVID pandemic. This year the focus for the week is on the twin threats of COVID and Climate Change.

In Kenya, years of drought were followed in 2020 by torrential rain. Christian Aid partners are helping people build dams, so women and children are spared long and hazardous walks to collect water.

On Saturday 8 May, Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church will have a special Gift Day, from 10am to 12pm. You can donate on the day, by cash or cheque.

On Sunday 9 May, there will be a special national service to celebrate 75 years of Christian Aid at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the service by clicking here.

On Saturday 15 May, volunteers will hold a bucket collection at Gordale Garden Centre, from 10am to 6pm. This year, for people who aren't carrying cash, there will be a contactless device called TapSimple. The volunteers will be just outside the entrance and exit.

On Sunday 16 May, St Winefride's Church, Little Neston, is hosting the Neston & District Christian Aid Service online. Deacon Jim Kay will lead the service, with local organisers Lynne Vaughan, Janey Griffiths and Margaret Heibel assisting. We are delighted that Christian Aid's Church Engagement and Fundraising Officer for Cheshire and Staffordshire, Christel Langdon-Griffiths, will give the sermon. She is a brilliant speaker, with lots of experience of encouraging us to help people in desperate need. The service will be streamed on Zoom at 6.30pm, but will not be recorded, so we have to watch it live.

Lynne Vaughan said: "Christian Aid is supporting those communities on the front line of climate change, who also lack the resources to tackle the pandemic. Please help us to fight the injustice of poverty by donating what you can during Christian Aid week."

If you would like to make a donation to support Christian Aid's work, you can do so by clicking here or search online for Neston Christian Aid.

Looking ahead, the traditional sponsored walk will be held later in the year, probably on Saturday 25 September.

