Market and Admin Coordinator Temporary Vacancy

Published: 4th May 2021 13:50

Neston Town Council is seeking someone on a temporary basis to undertake general administrative support to the Council Manager and other Council staff.

Neston Market is busier than ever now that the COVID lockdown rules are easing and so Neston Town Council (NTC) are looking to recruit an experienced Administrator who can help through this busy time.

You would be required to work 5 hours per week on Thursdays, from 9am to 2pm. National minimum wage applies. Can you help?

An overview of accountabilities is given below:

General administration duties including dealing with post, emails and correspondence from a range of contacts.

Ability to deal with telephone and public enquiries.

Assisting with the planning and co-ordination of Markets and Town Hall bookings.

Liaising with a wide range of contacts including market traders, on site contractors, delivery drivers and residents.

Producing high quality documents and financial documents for presentation to relevant Committees.

Other duties as required by the Town Council Manager.

To be successful in this role you will need to be able to demonstrate the following skills and abilities:

Competency in the use of a range of IT packages including Word, Excel and email.

Experience of using booking systems and producing invoices.

Evidence of having worked in a busy administrative environment.

Ability to communicate professionally and confidently with customers and traders on a range of issues such as application forms, terms and conditions, public liability requirements hygiene certificates etc.

Good numerical skills - with the ability to understand fee calculations and produce basic financial reports.

Be polite, personable and approachable.

To apply you can download an application from the NTC website or request an application form by calling the office on 0151 336 3840. Send completed application forms with a covering letter detailing why you think you would be successful in this role by email to council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk or post your application to the address below.

Neston Town Council is an equal opportunities employer.

Closing date for receipt of application is Tuesday 11 May 2021.

Further information available from Council Manager Alison Kunaj.

Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

t: 0151 336 3840

