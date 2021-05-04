Leverhulme Summer Cycle to Return in September

Published: 4th May 2021 14:34

Families will once again be able to explore the tree-lined tracks of the Leverhulme Estate, with the return of the Leverhulme Summer Cycle.



The event was last held in 2019 with hundreds of cyclists of all ages enjoying the opportunity to explore some of the hidden paths of the Estate.

Cyclists take in one of the Leverhulme Estate tracks. Now Leverhulme, along with event organiser Rethink Now, have confirmed that the event will return on Sunday 12 September, after missing a year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The leisure bike ride will include the opportunity to sample the delights of various independent stall-holders located on the cycle route and outlets at Brimstage Hall & Courtyard.

In September 2019, hundreds of cyclists, ranging from young children to grandparents, got on their bikes to explore over 4 miles of tracks despite the muddy conditions. Others chose to walk the paths which extend from Brimstage to neighbouring Thornton Hough.

Ed Lamb, one of the founders of Rethink Now, which campaigns for stronger, healthier communities through environmental sustainability, said: "We are delighted to be able to bring back the Leverhulme Summer Cycle later this year.

"The event proved hugely popular in 2019 and we were all set to run it again in 2020 but the pandemic made this impossible.

Cyclists at the Summer Cycle. "With the UK now starting to open up again, there is likely to be huge interest in getting involved in events like the Summer Cycle which encourages healthy, fun exercise.

"In addition to the cycling element, we are looking forward to being joined by an eclectic mix of stall-holders including independent foodie retailers alongside cycling, health and wellbeing and environmental organisations."

Tom O'Leary, Leverhulme's Estate Manager, said: "It is great news that the Summer Cycle will return in September this year.

"We had some lovely feedback following the first event in 2019 and we are now looking forward to being able to host a bigger and better event this year. We are also looking at ways of updating the routes that cyclists will be able to enjoy on the day."

Anyone interested in taking a stall at the Leverhulme Summer Cycle should contact tanya@rethinkcic.uk while for more information visit summercycle.co.uk.

