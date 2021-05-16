  • Bookmark this page

FHRS Community Pop-up Café Opening 16 May 2021

Published: 4th May 2021 17:04

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station have issued information and thanks regarding their next Pop-up Sunday 16 May.

FHRS was delighted to see so many of our regular and new customers at the pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 2 May 2021. We were very lucky with sunshine and the slightly earlier opening time of 10am made a big difference as we served the most bacon batches ever.

Many thanks to the FHRS volunteers who provided their time free for this pop-up café event. As a community organisation, all FHRS monies are invested in improvements to Hadlow Road Station and surroundings for the benefit of our community.

FHRS pop-up café is located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform just along from the Tricycle operated by Station Masters House which is a commercial venture currently offering specialist coffee and cakes.

Friends of Hadlow Road Station is so looking forward to serving our loyal customers at the next pop-up café at Hadlow Road Station on Sunday 16 May between 10am-1pm. This pop-up café opening is subject to COVID-19 regulations and UK weather as tables and chairs can only be put outside on the platform.

Your friendly and local FHRS Catering Team
Carole, Jenny, Lyn & Chris

FHRSFHRS Catering Team sporting new mugs.

