Celebrating Fair Trade Across the World this Saturday

Neston Town Councillors support Fairtrade: Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple viewing the Fairtrade Fortnight information display.

Join in the celebration of World Fair Trade Day 2021 Saturday, 8 May at the Fairtrade Festival, being streamed virtually. Find lots of information and activities online.

Following the success of Fairtrade Fortnight earlier in the year, the Fairtrade foundation is continuing on World Fair Trade Day 2021 to focus on the positive impact they have on the environment.

The results from Fairtrade Fortnight show that climate messaging had clear cut-through with consumers. For those who saw the campaign, association between Fairtrade and work on the climate crisis rose to 87 percent.

Listed here are 5 reasons why choosing Fairtrade supports farmers to adapt to a changing climate and you can find out much more information by clicking here: