Celebrating Fair Trade Across the World this Saturday
|Published: 6th May 2021 10:28
On World Fair Trade Day, the Neston Fairtrade Town Group will continue to focus on the positive impact the Fairtrade foundation has on the environment.
Neston Town Councillors support Fairtrade: Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple viewing the Fairtrade Fortnight information display.
Join in the celebration of World Fair Trade Day 2021 Saturday, 8 May at the Fairtrade Festival, being streamed virtually. Find lots of information and activities online.
Following the success of Fairtrade Fortnight earlier in the year, the Fairtrade foundation is continuing on World Fair Trade Day 2021 to focus on the positive impact they have on the environment.
The results from Fairtrade Fortnight show that climate messaging had clear cut-through with consumers. For those who saw the campaign, association between Fairtrade and work on the climate crisis rose to 87 percent.
Listed here are 5 reasons why choosing Fairtrade supports farmers to adapt to a changing climate and you can find out much more information by clicking here:
- Fairtrade trains young people in climate leadership.
- Cocoa farmers plant trees to protect crops and soil fertility.
- Coffee farmers switch to clean energy powered by coffee husks.
- Banana farmers facing unpredictable weather invest in irrigation.
- Fairtrade funds resilience to climate change.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.